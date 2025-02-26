“We had to put all the game plans together” - Jonathan Haggerty says it was tricky to prepare for Wei Rui’s southpaw style

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom admits his victory over Chinese icon 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui last week at ONE 171: Qatar was far from a walk in the park.

Haggerty delivered a virtuoso performance, beating the veteran via five-round unanimous decision behind his tactical dominance. Wei was a step behind the entire fight and it showed. In the end, 'The General' made a successful first defense of his bantamweight kickboxing gold.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Haggerty talked about how he prepared for this particular fight, and how difficult Wei was as an opponent, particularly as a southpaw.

'The General' said:

"We trained very hard, strategic-wise as well. Game Plan for a southpaw, it was there. When we were training, it was in my mind as well. It was quite difficult because when you're training for an orthodox it comes naturally. We were training for a southpaw, and we had to put all the game plans together. And I think that's what we've done in there."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Jonathan Haggerty says it's onwards and upwards from here: "Can't wait to carry on this journey"

After a successful kickboxing world title defense last week at ONE 171: Qatar, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty has declared that it is redemption season.

He told the media that he plans on reclaiming his Muay Thai gold, among other things, and continuing to show his quality as a fighter.

'The General' said:

"Stay dedicated, enjoy what you do, and stay on the straight and narrows down the right path, and everything will go to plan. It's been a great journey here at ONE Championship, and I can't be any more thankful than I am, and can't wait to carry on this journey."

