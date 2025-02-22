  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty dedicates world title victory vs Wei Rui to longtime coach Christian Knowles: “This belt is for you”

Jonathan Haggerty dedicates world title victory vs Wei Rui to longtime coach Christian Knowles: “This belt is for you”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 22, 2025 09:10 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty and Christian Knowles - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty and Christian Knowles - Photo by ONE Championship

Former two-sport champ and now reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is thrilled to be able to return to the win column after a rough 2024 that saw him lose his Muay Thai gold.

Ad

Haggerty bounced back from a first-round knockout loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last September to defeat Chinese veteran 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui on Thursday, retaining his bantamweight kickboxing gold.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Haggerty dedicated his victory to his longtime coach, Christian Knowles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Knowlesy Academy representative said:

"One more thing, I promised my coach Christian Knowles when we defend this title, the effort he goes through to make me the best that I possibly am is unrecognizable. Nobody sees the way he leaves his family and everything. Even my dad, my brother, my mum, everybody that’s come to support, thank you. This belt is for you Chris. Here you go, brother."
Ad

Watch Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui squared off in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Ad

Check out highlights here:

youtube-cover

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी