Jonathan Haggerty dedicates world title victory vs Wei Rui to longtime coach Christian Knowles: “This belt is for you”

Former two-sport champ and now reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is thrilled to be able to return to the win column after a rough 2024 that saw him lose his Muay Thai gold.

Ad

Haggerty bounced back from a first-round knockout loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last September to defeat Chinese veteran 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui on Thursday, retaining his bantamweight kickboxing gold.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the Circle after his fight, Haggerty dedicated his victory to his longtime coach, Christian Knowles.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Knowlesy Academy representative said:

"One more thing, I promised my coach Christian Knowles when we defend this title, the effort he goes through to make me the best that I possibly am is unrecognizable. Nobody sees the way he leaves his family and everything. Even my dad, my brother, my mum, everybody that’s come to support, thank you. This belt is for you Chris. Here you go, brother."

Ad

Watch Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui fight highlights at ONE 171: Qatar

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui squared off in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The event was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com and on their official YouTube channel.

Ad

Check out highlights here:

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.