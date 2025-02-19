“I did a lot of homework” - Wei Rui breaks down his advantages over Jonathan Haggerty ahead of their world title clash 

Wei Rui explained the advantages he believes he possesses against Jonathan Haggerty.

In May 2024, Wei made his ONE Championship debut, defeating former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto by unanimous decision.

The Chinese striker's controversial decision win against Akimoto was enough to earn a title shot against Haggerty.

On February 20, Wei will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the ONE 171: Qatar co-main event.

During an interview with ONE, the 33-year-old bantamweight kickboxing challenger had this to say when asked about his advantages against Haggerty:

“I think I have a better sense of rhythm than he does. And then there’s also the fact that I mentioned earlier, his speed. I’m confident in my speed as being equal, and my output and power of my strikes I think are superior to his. I did a lot of homework for this fight."

ONE 171 goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui will be one of two world title fights at Thursday's event.

Following Haggerty vs. Wei, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio are scheduled to compete in a trilogy bout for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The ONE 171: Qatar headliners have previously fought twice. Brooks won the first meeting by unanimous decision in December 2022.

Pacio regained the strawweight MMA strap in March 2024 due to Brooks being disqualified for illegally spiking him on his head.

In August 2024, Brooks captured the ONE interim strawweight MMA strap while Pacio recovered from a torn ACL.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to bounce back by defeating Wei Rui

In September 2024, Jonathan Haggerty's run as a two-sport world champion ended when Superlek dethroned him of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title with a 49-second knockout.

Haggerty plans to pursue a second reign as the bantamweight Muay Thai king following his upcoming kickboxing title defense.

Haggerty has only fought once in kickboxing under the ONE banner, a second-round knockout win against bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to capture the vacant kickboxing strap.

At ONE 171: Qatar, Haggerty looks to further his legacy by adding the highly respected Wei Rui to his kickboxing resume.

