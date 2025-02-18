“I don’t think he’s on my level” - Wei Rui downplays Jonathan Haggerty’s credentials ahead of ONE 171 world title clash in Qatar

Wei Rui is heading into the biggest fight of his career, yet he decided to downplay Jonathan Haggerty completely ahead of their Qatar showdown. The Chinese superstar will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

In the card's open workouts at Place Vendôme in Doha, Wei and Haggerty had a brief taunting exchange in the middle of the event.

Haggerty showed that his glove had an inscribed "#AndStill" marking, but Wei was unfazed by the gesture.

Wei Rui said:

"Bring it on! I hope he brings it because I don't think he's on my level. I'd suggest he steps up."

Wei is one of the most instrumental Chinese kickboxers in history, with the 35-year-old becoming the first fighter from his nation to have won the prestigious K-1 Kickboxing title in 2017.

Possessing the terrifying nickname of 'Demon Blade', Wei is also on a massive winning streak that started in 2018.

Wei is on an ungodly 21-fight winning streak, his latest win proving to be the most important of that run when he beat former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his ONE Championship debut in May 2024.

That win over Akimoto practically sealed Wei's shot at Haggerty's kickboxing throne.

Haggerty, however, could become the greatest threat to Wei's winning streak.

'The General' is arguably the best British striker of this generation and was a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Wei Rui plans to target Jonathan Haggerty's "visible" weakness in their world title showdown

Wei Rui knows Jonathan Haggerty could easily overwhelm anyone inside the ring, but the Chinese superstar is confident he's seen the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion's biggest weakness.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Wei said Haggerty often leaves his midsection open for a soul-crushing blow:

"I think Haggerty’s speed and explosiveness, those are his strengths. His weakness is also visible to everyone – his abdomen. His ability to take body shots is definitely a disadvantage."

