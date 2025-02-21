ONE 171 results and recap: Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

In one of the most anticipated trilogy fights in ONE Championship history, reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio and ONE interim strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks collided at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Splitting their first two meetings inside the Circle, Brooks and Pacio stepped into the main event spotlight set to bring their iconic rivalry to a close and determine once and for all who is the undisputed king of the strawweight MMA division.

Round 1: Brooks immediately tries to close the distance and land a left. Pacio offers up a head kick and Brooks uses it as an opportunity to shoot for his first takedown. Brooks gets Pacio down to the mat within the opening minute and settles in at half-guard. Brooks tries to move into mount, but Pacio slides him back into half-guard.

Brooks starts attacking the neck of Pacio, but ‘The Passion’ defends and avoids getting choked out with a mounted guillotine. Brooks refuses to let go of the grip as Pacio scrambles with two minutes to go in the round. Brooks cinches in a d’arce choke, but Pacio keeps him from tightening his grip.

With a minute to go, Pacio works his way back up and shoots for a takedown of his own, but gets caught in a guillotine choke. ‘The Monkey God’ squeezes away with time running out in the round, but Pacio slips his head out and ends the round with some ground and pound strikes from the top.

Round 2: Pacio starts round two with a nice front kick that pops Brooks’ head back. Brooks gets a little too aggressive, allowing Pacio to take him down and get into the interim titleholder’s guard. Pacio lands an elbow to the face and then peppers Brooks with some body shots. Pacio keeps the ground and pound coming as we hit the halfway point of the second stanza.

Pacio drops some hammer fists that have Brooks turtling up. The crowd is going absolutely wild as Brooks continues to cover up and try to fight his way back to his feet. The referee gets in close as Pacio unloads on ‘The Monkey God’ against the fence. All Brooks can do is cover up to try and mitigate the damage, forcing the referee to finally step in and call for the stoppage with less than a minute to go in the round.

ONE 171: Qatar - Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks Official Result

Joshua Pacio’s win over Jarred Brooks makes him a seven-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion and improved his overall record to 24-4. It was Pacio’s fifth career knockout inside the Circle and his ninth overall finish on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

It should come as no surprise that Pacio’s stunning second-round TKO earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Brooks has now lost back-to-back bouts in ONE Championship for the first time, falling to 5-3 in ONE and 21-6 overall.

Official Result: Joshua Pacio defeated Jarred Brooks via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:22 of Round 2 to become the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

