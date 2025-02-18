"The third time's the charm" - Jarred Brooks looking to close out Joshua Pacio trilogy with a 'pretty' display at ONE 171

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is eager to prove that he's the better fighter than his rival Joshua Pacio in their third meeting on Feb. 20 for the main event of ONE 171: Qatar.

Brooks and Pacio will battle to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title in front of the Lusail Sports Arena crowd in Qatar.

During the official press conference of the event, the American MMA star vowed that this upcoming fight would cement his status as the unquestioned king of the weight class by producing an incredible performance.

Jarred Brooks stated:

"He thought twice. He thought twice. Now, now, now, now, this is the third time. I promise you, the third time's the charm. That's what's gonna happen. The third time is a charm, and it's gonna be pretty, I tell you what."

Watch the full ONE 171: Qatar press conference here:

Following their rematch in March 2024 at ONE 166: Qatar that ended in an unfortunate disqualification loss, 'The Monkey God' captured the interim belt against Gustavo Balart.

And after months of waiting, Jarred Brooks has finally got the one opponent he's been after - and he does not plan to put that chance to waste when they cross paths later this week.

Jarred Brooks promises to give fans a barnburner of a fight with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar

The Mash Fight Team representative has promised that he and his Filipino nemesis will put up a spectacular fight for everyone who will tune in on their impending showdown.

Jarred Brooks proclaimed this during the event's open workout by saying:

"We're going to show you guys the energy that you deserve on Thursday. Everybody deserves an amazing fight, you guys work hard, you guys push yourselves to your highest capabilities, and I want to be the person who represents all of you. Thank you so much, and I'm here to represent Qatar, the Philippines, America, the whole world! This is ONE Championship!"

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The spectacle goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

