“I'm climbing on another path” - Jarred Brooks says he’s a more resilient fighter after enduring career ups-and-downs in 2024

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks believes he's a much more evolved version of himself heading into a highly anticipated trilogy match against longtime Filipino rival 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio this week.

Brooks and Pacio face off for a third time in Qatar, and 'The Monkey God' says he's come a long way since his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization four years ago.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Brooks talked about his journey getting to this point in his career.

'The Monkey God' said:

"It showed me the path that I was going could lead me [to] a way that could get me so far, but you have to pull out another path in order to get higher on top of that mountain. So I got stopped at one path, now, I'm climbing on another path to get higher, and that's all that matters at the end of the day. It's just to keep on trying to evolve. Get your IQ as high as possible, keep healthy and do what you do best. And that's the love of fighting and fighting itself."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Jarred Brooks back in action inside the Circle.

Jarred Brooks to face Joshua Pacio in trilogy match for undisputed strawweight MMA throne at ONE 171: Qatar

Interim strawweight MMA king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will look to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title against the Philippines' 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

The two throw down in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

