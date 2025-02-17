“I'm fighting for my family” - Jarred Brooks cites desire to leave a lasting legacy as his biggest motivation heading to ONE 171

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is getting ready to unify the division's coveted gold when he steps into the Circle this week. But more important than fighting for gold and glory, Brooks says he's fighting for his family.

Now a father to his daughter, Naomi Brooks, 'The Monkey God' says he's finally fighting for something bigger than himself. Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Brooks talked about the upcoming fight with longtime rival Joshua Pacio and what it means to him.

'The Monkey God' said:

"I'm hungry. I see the things that are in front of me. I'm not just fighting for money. I'm fighting for my family. I'm fighting not for pride necessarily, but to compete at the highest level that I could possibly compete at, for people to be inspired by a performance that will make them want to perform their art to their highest capability. Does that make sense?"

Brooks will be looking to regain his status as the undisputed king of the division, and he wants to make his family proud.

Jarred Brooks excited to unify strawweight division against longtime rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio are getting fired up for their upcoming trilogy match to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title. They are set to clash in the main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

