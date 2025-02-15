Jarred Brooks says bad memories from his last fight in Qatar no longer haunt him: “The past is the past”

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States wants to put the painful sting of defeat firmly in the past. But in order to do so, he has to get by the next opponent, longtime rival 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

Brooks dropped a disqualification loss to Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar in March of 2024 after he illegally spiked the Filipino on his head. It was another heartbreaking setback for the American, and he wishes to put that behind him in this upcoming trilogy match.

He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

"I'm a goldfish. I forget about wins. I forget about losses. And you know, I like to live in the present, and I feel like that's when you're the most dangerous. I don't think that I should be reflecting on past things, things that happened in the past. You have to think about living in the future and trying to be in the present at the same time. So the past is the past, man."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Brooks and Pacio back in action this week.

Jarred Brooks to unify strawweight MMA throne against Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks and 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio compete for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

