“The only way that you can grow” - Interim strawweight champ Jarred Brooks has no regrets after unsuccessful detour at flyweight

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks recently made a run at flyweight that ultimately ended in disappointment. Already dominant at strawweight, 'The Monkey God' decided to move up a weight class at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video last December.

Unfortunately, he looked completely out of his element and was a step behind opponent Reece McLaren throughout the contest. That being said, 'The Monkey God' feels no regret and says he grew from the experience.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Brooks talked about the experience and what he learned.

The Roots Combat Club representative said:

"I thought that one, you can only understand where you're at one point in time, right? That’s the only way that you can grow. I was in a bubble of not growing, just because I was just winning fights almost one way, right? I've been getting people's backs, choking them out, and, you know, doing stuff like that. But that fight really showed me that I had to really open up my game and open myself up as an individual."

Jarred Brooks to unify strawweight MMA division in trilogy match against Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar

Interim titleholder Jarred Brooks is set to take on reigning king Joshua Pacio in a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification bout at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Jarred Brooks is set to take on reigning king Joshua Pacio in a ONE strawweight MMA world title unification bout at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

