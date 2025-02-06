"Beast on the ground" - Fans in pure awe of Jarred Brooks' grappling pedigree ahead of world title trilogy against Joshua Pacio

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is just days away from his unification bout with reigning 125-pound MMA king Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

In anticipation of long-awaited world title trilogy bout, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted the American star's thrilling submission victories on Instagram, with the accompanying caption:

"Submission expert 🥋 Can Jarred Brooks add Joshua Pacio to his submission reel when they collide to unify the strawweight MMA crowns at ONE 171: Qatar?"

Fans were in awe of Brooks' grappling dominance and wrote in the comments section:

"Brooks is beast on the ground."

"I'm filo but Pacio cant beat this dude."

"The way he grabs his opponents and doesn't let go, to the slick back takes 🔥. Love his style."

"Little bro'd the hell outta him🔥"

"My prediction is that @the_monkeygod will stop Pacio convincingly this time."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Pacio and Brooks both have one win over the other, with their upcoming bout inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, setting the stage to determine who truly is the better fighter between them.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

Jarred Brooks comments on what definitive win over Joshua Pacio would mean to him

In Jarred Brooks' eyes, nothing would be sweeter than ending his rivalry with Joshua Pacio while once again becoming the undisputed king of the 125-pound MMA division in one fell swoop.

The Mash Fight Team star bared such thoughts in a short clip posted on his Instagram:

"I have attained a world championship in these past few years, and now I'm going to Qatar to get another world championship. Hopefully, you guys follow me on my journey, I'm ready to show the world and show everybody that I'm the best mixed martial artist in the world."

