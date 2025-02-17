“He was slippery” - Joshua Pacio breaks down the most underrated aspect of Jarred Brooks’ game

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio believes Jarred Brooks has been his fiercest rival to date. After all, the pair share an intense two-fight series that is currently tied at one win a piece and is awaiting conclusion very soon in a highly anticipated trilogy this week.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio talked about Brooks and why he's such a difficult matchup.

'The Passion' said:

"Credit to him, ‘cause his footwork and movement really frustrated me. He was slippery, he was getting me with combos, and was quick to exit after."

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio is set to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world title against interim king 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States.

The two are set to clash in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio shares the secret to his success: "I don’t allow myself to get stagnant"

Strawweight MMA king 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio is one of the best fighters in the world today. But he didn't get to this point in his career by sitting on his laurels. He told ONE Championship that hard work has been key to his rise.

'The Passion' said:

"It shows just how well I adjust and improve as an athlete. I don’t allow myself to get stagnant. I have to get better with each fight. Entering my second fight, I have to be better than my first. In the third, I have to be better than the first two. My mentality during trilogies is to improve more than my opponent in that stretch."

