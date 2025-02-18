“Everybody deserves an amazing fight” - Jarred Brooks vows he and Joshua Pacio will give Qatar a fitting main event at ONE 171

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is ready to put on an absolute show when he sets for the biggest fight of his career. Brooks will face off against archrival Joshua Pacio for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

During the card's open workout at Place Vendôme in Doha, Brooks promised to those in attendance that he would represent not just the United States but also the Philippines and Qatar in his trilogy fight against the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

"We're going to show you guys the energy that you deserve on Thursday. Everybody deserves an amazing fight, you guys work hard, you guys push yourselves to your highest capabilities, and I want to be the person who represents all of you," said Jarred Brooks.

He added:

"Thank you so much, and I'm here to represent Qatar, the Philippines, America, the whole world! This is ONE Championship!"

Brooks and Pacio fought over the ONE strawweight MMA crown on two occasions, and they've split their head-to-head series at an even 1-1.

'The Monkey God' secured the first win in the rivalry when he outclassed Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 164 in December 2022 in Manila.

Pacio evened the score at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's first live event in Qatar, to reclaim the strawweight MMA throne via disqualification in March 2024.

That result, however, wasn't the way Pacio wanted to regain the gold and was an outcome he's often talked about in interviews.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jarred Brooks says he's always glad to add new weapons to his arsenal

Jarred Brooks has always believed that staying idly by is the vain of any fighter, and he plans to unleash his new arsenal when he faces off against Joshua Pacio in Qatar.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks said he routinely studies his previous fights and nitpicks what he can improve on or the mistakes he made against his opponents.

Jarred Brooks said that this constant review would give him a deeper insight into what he can add to his already lethal arsenal.

"I'll reflect on going back into fights and being like, you may have really messed up there. You did not look good in that situation. But I'm more critical than I am happy and confident about my wins. That's why I'm so hard to get a thumbprint on."

