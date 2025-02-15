“I'm more critical than I am happy” - Jarred Brooks on why he continues to evolve as a fighter

Jarred Brooks admitted he's "more critical than happy" about his wins in MMA.

In Nov. 2021, Brooks made his ONE Championship debut. Since then, the American superstar has evolved tremendously as a fighter and solidified his legacy as a former strawweight MMA world champion.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks had this to say for a reason why he continues to evolve in combat sports:

"I'll reflect on going back into fights and being like, you may have really messed up there. You did not look good in that situation. But I'm more critical than I am happy and confident about my wins. That's why I'm so hard to get a thumbprint on."

In March 2024, Jarred Brooks lost the ONE strawweight MMA world title due to a disqualification against Joshua Pacio. Brooks slammed Pacio on his head during their bout at ONE 166: Qatar, costing him his world title.

Later that year, Pacio suffered a torn ACL in training, postponing his trilogy bout against Brooks.

'The Monkey God' stayed active by defeating Gustavo Balart by first-round submission for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

Brooks also fought in Dec. 2024 and tested himself in the flyweight division against Reece McLaren. The interim strawweight title holder lost by a split decision but earned respect from fans for his valiant effort.

Watch Brooks' entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Jarred Brooks looks to showcase evolution in trilogy bout against Joshua Pacio

On Feb. 20, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will unify the ONE strawweight MMA division during the ONE 171: Qatar co-main event.

Over the last year, Pacio has been recovering from his significant injury, while Brooks has continued to improve his skills inside the ring.

At ONE 171, Brooks plans to showcase his evolution and regain undisputed strawweight MMA gold with a second win against Pacio.

Next Thursday's event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Fans can watch the upcoming spectacle live and for free via watch.onefc.com.

Pacio vs. Brooks 3 won't be the only world title fight at ONE 171. In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight kickboxing throne for the first time against Chinese striker Wei Rui.

