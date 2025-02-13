“Eye-popping submission” - Fans feel the pain of Jarred Brooks' brutal submission of Lito Adiwang in ONE Championship debut

Jarred Brooks has cemented himself as one of the most formidable forces in ONE Championship, courtesy of his relentless grappling prowess and suffocating ground game.

'The Monkey God' has used his elite wrestling to great effect, racking up three electrifying submission wins in his seven MMA outings under the promotion’s banner.

His dominance was on full display the moment he stepped into the organization, making an unforgettable debut against Filipino knockout artist Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen II in November 2021.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Wasting no time, Brooks shot for a takedown immediately after the opening bell, executing a textbook double-leg to bring the action to the mat.

The second round saw Brooks dial up the intensity, securing two more takedowns, including a thunderous slam that left no doubt about his grappling supremacy. Moments later, he swiftly locked in a fight-ending choke, leaving Adiwang with no choice but to tap.

Fans marveled at the American’s performance against Adiwang in the video posted above:

Jarred Brooks looks to end his rivalry with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171

Now, Jarred Brooks is set for another heated showdown with a Filipino rival — this time, against Joshua Pacio in their long-anticipated trilogy bout on Feb. 20.

The current interim champion will collide with the lineal titleholder in a high-stakes unification bout for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 171, live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Their rivalry stretches back to December 2022 when Brooks dethroned Pacio via unanimous decision to claim the division’s top prize.

However, their rematch in March 2024 ended in controversy. Early in the fight, Brooks attempted an illegal takedown but inadvertently spiked Pacio’s head onto the canvas, knocking him unconscious.

Under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set, slams targeting the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited, leading to Brooks’ disqualification and Pacio’s reinstatement as champion.

With tensions at an all-time high and both men eager to put an end to their unfinished business, their rubber match in Qatar promises fireworks.

