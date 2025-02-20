How to watch ONE 171: Qatar

ONE Championship's return to the Middle East is shaping up to be the biggest martial arts spectacle of 2025 so far.

ONE 171: Qatar will feature 14 exhilarating bouts of the highest levels in combat sports across multiple disciplines inside Lusail Sports Arena on February 20.

As always, this can't-miss spectacle will be available to over 195 countries (and counting) through the world's largest martial arts organization's immersive and interactive social and digital platforms.

The non-stop action begins on Thursday, at 6:00 PM AST, and can be watched live via watch.onefc.com. Over in the United States, the festivities will take place on Feb 20 (Thu) 9:00 AM EST in New York and Feb 20 (Thu) 6:00 AM PST in Los Angeles.

In selected areas, ONE 171: Qatar will air live and free of charge via ONE Championship's official Facebook and YouTube channels. For full and updated broadcasts in your country, check out this link for your local listings courtesy of ONE Championship's global media partners.

What's at stake at ONE 171: Qatar?

ONE Championship will be crowning an undisputed strawweight MMA world champion in the curtain closer of this martial arts spectacle in Doha.

Bitter rivals Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will joust for the third and perhaps final time, with the victor emerging as the top dog of the 125-pound MMA ranks.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will feature Jonathan Haggerty's first bantamweight kickboxing world title defense. 'The General' is hellbent on keeping his remaining gold after losing his Muay Thai crown to Superlek Kiatmoo9.

However, 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui won't make things easy for him, as he looks to bring 26 pounds of gold back to China.

Elsewhere, fan-favorites Roberto Soldic, Aung La N Sang, Martin Nguyen, Bibiano Fernandes, and Kade Ruotolo, among others, are all scheduled to throw down in their respective matches.

Here's the full line-up of scheduled fights for ONE 171: Qatar:

