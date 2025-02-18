ONE 171 preview and predictions: Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

Right at the top of ONE 171: Qatar, a fierce trilogy ensues as divisional king Joshua Pacio and interim champ Jarred Brooks cross paths for the third time on martial arts' biggest platform.

Both superstars will unify their belts to gain recognition as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

They pack plenty of tools to make this an all-out war inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, Feb. 20. As such, fans should not blink an eye.

Plus, with the scores currently tied at one apiece, Joshua Pacio and Brooks are ready to give it their all to ensure they get their hand raised on fight night.

For Pacio, this would be a massive chance for him to remind his foe why he deserves his spot atop the throne.

In the opposite corner, 'The Monkey God' is eager to flip the script after having his celebrations cut short at ONE 166: Qatar due to an unintentional spike.

Before all attention shifts to ONE 171, Sportskeeda MMA's team of experts take a deep dive into this fixture while offering their prediction on this must-watch contest that will be available for free at watch.onefc.com:

Ted Razon: Joshua Pacio via TKO

Brooks and Pacio should pick up right where they left off after the unfortunate ending of their second meeting.

Jarred Brooks should once again grapple right off the bat, but this time focus on double-leg takedowns to assert his dominance. I expect ‘The Passion’, however, to be a lot more comfortable off his back knowing he’ll be put into this position.

Pacio should take a page out of Reece McLaren, who was able to neutralize Brooks’ wrestling using distance management on the feet and technical frames on the ground.

The Filipino will likely be behind on the scorecards in the first two rounds after being outgrappled, by I expect him to catch ‘The Monkey God’ with a counter uppercut once the American shoots.

With Brooks dazed, Pacio should display his blazing speed and rain down punches for the TKO victory.

Mike Murillo: Joshua Pacio via decision

Unlike their previous match, this trilogy contest between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will have a definitive ending, with ‘The Passion’ winning by decision over ‘The Monkey God'.

I see Joshua Pacio out for redemption and coming in not short in drive to claim the strawweight belt not by technicality (disqualification) like last time around. He will be ready for everything that Brooks will be throwing at him, be it at stand-up or on the ground to remain as world champion.

Brooks will be his aggressive self and will keep Pacio on his toes throughout the five-rounder. But Pacio, having a better understanding of his American rival’s game after two matches previously, will be there taking the challenge head-on.

Of course, some concerns in terms of rust is there for Pacio as he is coming off a knee injury. Still, I believe he will be all heart come fight night and make things happen.

James De Rozario: Jarred Brooks via third-round submission

Jarred Brooks' drive to bounce back from the unfortunate outcome of their rematch will go a long way in his bid to show why he should be seated right at the helm of the strawweight MMA division.

I see the Mash Fight Team representative going in for the kill at the very start, working on his ever-effective wrestling and feints to drag Pacio onto the canvas.

'The Passion' may not be immediately at the mercy of what the American warrior will throw at him. But Brooks will use every chance he can to drain the Lions Nation MMA affiliate wherever the fight goes while setting up booby traps.

Joshua Pacio will retaliate, looking to free himself from Brooks' onslaught. At the same time, I see him leaving himself exposed — just the opening 'The Monkey God' will need to lock in a match-winning submission around the third canto.

Vince Richards: Joshua Pacio via decision

It is officially trilogy time.

For once and for all we’re about to see who is the rightful king of the strawweight MMA division, and this writer thinks it’ll be sweet retribution for Joshua Pacio.

With the second fight ending in a disappointing disaster, let’s look at the close contest the bitter rivals shared in their first fight together.

It was one of the closer world title fights in recent memory, but I feel that Pacio will bring something new that could discombobulate Brooks’ game plan. Pacio is an adept wrestler, but he would be a fool to try and grapple with Brooks.

I see Pacio using his length and striking advantage over Brooks and trying to methodically dissect ‘The Monkey God’ from the feet.

‘The Passion’ will try his best to keep this fight standing, and his overall damage plus control could net him his decision win.

