  • “The future is mine” - Redemption-seeking Roberto Soldic ready to right his wrongs in pivotal return at ONE 171: Qatar

"The future is mine" - Redemption-seeking Roberto Soldic ready to right his wrongs in pivotal return at ONE 171: Qatar

By Ted Razon
Modified Feb 18, 2025 14:36 GMT
Roberto Soldic | Image by ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic | Image by ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic is not the type to dwell in the past. Instead of worrying about what could have been, the Croatian sensation is focused on the present and on how he can make things right.

To say that 'Robocop' has had a rough time in the home of martial arts would be a massive understatement.

Soldic is still in search of that elusive W in his first two appearances in the promotion, which ended in a no-contest and a disappointing knockout loss.

After licking his wounds and going back to the lab, the 30-year-old star is ready to unleash his full capabilities at ONE 171: Qatar.

This coming Thursday, Feb. 20, Roberto Soldic will tussle with fellow heavy-hitter Dagi Arslanaliev in a three-round welterweight MMA clash inside Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking during the ONE 171 press conference, the UFD Gym affiliate says he has redemption in mind and won't stop at anything to get his hand raised:

"So I'm focused on my opponent, Dagi, and it's gonna be a really big fight. Everything was [in the] past. I'm always looking forward, and the future is mine."
Truth be told, Roberto Soldic has a lot of ground to cover if he wants to put his name in contention for reigning welterweight MMA kingpin Christian Lee.

Let's see if 'Robocop' can produce a statement win at ONE 171. The full event will air live via watch.onefc.com.

Dagi Arslanaliev confident he can drown Roberto Soldic in deep waters

While Dagi Arslanaliev acknowledges the explosive power that Soldic generates, he believes he can outlast him for the full 15 minutes.

As long as he picks his spots and stays away from the Croation's signature left hook, the Turkish standout thinks he'll come out on top in both striking and grappling exchanges.

Arslanaliev told ONE:

“For me, it would be better to take the fight to the later rounds. That way, when my opponent tires, I can show something special to the audience.”

Watch the full ONE 171: Qatar pre-event press conference, here:

youtube-cover

