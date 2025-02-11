“I give problems in the cage” - Roberto Soldic ready to kickstart redemption tour by annihilating Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Soldic is on a warpath and is ready to vanquish everyone who stands in the way between him and retribution.

'Robocop' has Dagi Arslanaliev in his crosshairs, as the pair of feared finishers will slug it out in the promotion's return to Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Appearing in a training vlog on UFD Gym's YouTube channel, a determined Soldic is eager to remind everyone that he's still a force to be reckoned with:

"Yeah. I’ll be ready for this, you know. I like to train. I train hard always and I give problems in the cage."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After wreaking havoc in the European MMA circuit, Soldic was considered one of the biggest free-agent signings of the promotion back in 2022.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old Croatian, his first two ventures in the home of martial arts did not go according to plan.

An inadvertent groin shot rendered Roberto Soldic unable to continue against Murad Ramazanov, which ended in a no contest.

The UFD Gym star returned at ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023 and was on the brink of knocking out Zebaztian Kadestam. However, the former welterweight MMA kingpin was able to come away with a vicious come-from-behind knockout at Soldic's expense.

Watch the full vlog episode below:

Roberto Soldic pulling out all the stops to get first win in ONE

To achieve great things, Roberto Soldic understands that talent won't be enough. He must go above and beyond in training and outwork the rest of the competition.

As such, 'Robocop' has poured blood, sweat, and tears behind closed doors to ensure victory at ONE 171.

In the same vlog post, Soldic revealed his grueling training regimen in preparation for Arslanaliev:

"We do three or four techniques in technical wrestling, and then we go for the shark tank with three fighters. At the end the end of the training, we go for cage work. We stay one minute on defense, and another minute on attack, around five to six rounds. So it’s really a tough training, tough season."

Check out onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.