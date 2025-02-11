  • home icon
  • "Robocop is back" - Roberto Soldic stoked to take on Dagi Arslanaliev in possible barnburner at ONE 171: Qatar

By James De Rozario
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:24 GMT
(From left) Roberto Soldic and Dagi Arslanaliev.
Roberto Soldic returns for his third promotional appearance under the ONE Championship banner in a couple of weeks, and the Croatian beast is ready to let fly.

The UFD Gym affiliate goes toe-to-toe with Turkish sensation Dagi Arslanaliev in a welterweight MMA contest that will be part of the promotion's return to the Middle East, ONE 171: Qatar, which takes place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday, February 20.

In a pre-fight training camp vlog posted by his gym on YouTube, Roberto Soldic bared his excitement for his return, saying:

"Yeah, I feel good, you know. Almost there, three more weeks to the fight. What do I want to say...Robocop is back! 20th February."

The 30-year-old, a former two-division KSW champion, arrived with plenty of hype upon putting pen to paper with the world's largest martial arts organization in August 2022.

However, 'Robocop' (20-5) still awaits his first triumph on the global stage after being stunned by former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam and a no-contest ruling against Murad Ramazanov in his promotional bow.

Watch Roberto Soldic's full interview here:

Roberto Soldic joins a plethora of talents in ONE's return to Qatar

Roberto Soldic's clash against the Dagestani-born Turk will be one of several exciting matchups lined up for the promotions' return inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty defends his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui. Before those two trade leather, Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks unify their strawweight MMA straps.

Still in MMA, Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon renew their rivalry, while fan favorites Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen return against Shamil Erdogan and Shamil Gasanov, respectively.

Meanwhile, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo hopes to take his MMA streak to 3-0 when he faces Nicolas Vigna in a lightweight duel.

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch the entire ONE 171: Qatar card. Tickets can be purchased here.

Edited by C. Naik
