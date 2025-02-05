“When Robocop meets Hemmers” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic links up with famed coach Nick Hemmers ahead of ONE 171

Roberto Soldic is pulling out all the stops in his redemption arc.

The Croatian knockout machine recently linked up with famed trainer Nick Hemmers, one of the best kickboxing coaches on the planet, ahead of his third fight in ONE Championship.

Soldic will face off against the equally dangerous Dagi Arslanaliev in a welterweight MMA showdown at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar event on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Hemmers shared a snippet of Soldic's camp at UFD Gym in Dusseldorf, Germany, with 'Robocop' flaunting the trademark power that made him one of the scariest knockout machines on the planet.

Posting on Instagram, Hemmers wrote:

"When Robocop meets Hemmers 🔥💯✌️ 20th of February @soldicmma Will be on 🔥🔥🔥💎 let’s go !! #mma #kickboxing #fight #legacy #workout #knockout #warrior #onechampionship #team #fighter #sport"

Roberto Soldic made massive waves in the European continental scene when he dominated KSW and became the promotion's simultaneous welterweight and middleweight champion.

The 30-year-old then became the subject of a huge bidding war in 2022, with ONE Championship ultimately getting Soldic's coveted signature.

Soldic is a protege of the legendary Mirko Cro Cop and has been, as observers and fans said, a near-perfect copy of the Croatian MMA legend.

Using a dominant striking base, Soldic collected 25 career wins with 17 of his victories coming via knockout.

Soldic now looks to display his improved striking when he takes on Arslanaliev in one of the most crucial fights of his career.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available at Q-Tickets.

Roberto Soldic looks to establish his presence in ONE Championship against Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Soldic didn't have the best start when he arrived in ONE Championship.

Nevertheless, the former KSW double champion is determined to right his course and push for his shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

Beating Dagi Arslanaliev, though, would be one tough assignment for Soldic.

Arslanaliev is 8-2 in his MMA matches in ONE Championship and holds a ridiculous 100 percent finish rate with eight knockouts and two submissions.

