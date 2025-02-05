  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “When Robocop meets Hemmers” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic links up with famed coach Nick Hemmers ahead of ONE 171

“When Robocop meets Hemmers” - Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic links up with famed coach Nick Hemmers ahead of ONE 171

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 05, 2025 12:40 GMT
Roberto Soldic (left) and Nick Hemmers (right). [Photos from ONE Championship, Nick Hemmers
Roberto Soldic (left) and Nick Hemmers (right) [Photos from ONE Championship, Nick Hemmers' Instagram]

Roberto Soldic is pulling out all the stops in his redemption arc.

The Croatian knockout machine recently linked up with famed trainer Nick Hemmers, one of the best kickboxing coaches on the planet, ahead of his third fight in ONE Championship.

Soldic will face off against the equally dangerous Dagi Arslanaliev in a welterweight MMA showdown at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar event on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Hemmers shared a snippet of Soldic's camp at UFD Gym in Dusseldorf, Germany, with 'Robocop' flaunting the trademark power that made him one of the scariest knockout machines on the planet.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Posting on Instagram, Hemmers wrote:

"When Robocop meets Hemmers 🔥💯✌️ 20th of February @soldicmma Will be on 🔥🔥🔥💎 let’s go !! #mma #kickboxing #fight #legacy #workout #knockout #warrior #onechampionship #team #fighter #sport"

Roberto Soldic made massive waves in the European continental scene when he dominated KSW and became the promotion's simultaneous welterweight and middleweight champion.

The 30-year-old then became the subject of a huge bidding war in 2022, with ONE Championship ultimately getting Soldic's coveted signature.

Soldic is a protege of the legendary Mirko Cro Cop and has been, as observers and fans said, a near-perfect copy of the Croatian MMA legend.

Using a dominant striking base, Soldic collected 25 career wins with 17 of his victories coming via knockout.

Soldic now looks to display his improved striking when he takes on Arslanaliev in one of the most crucial fights of his career.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available at Q-Tickets.

Roberto Soldic looks to establish his presence in ONE Championship against Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Soldic didn't have the best start when he arrived in ONE Championship.

Nevertheless, the former KSW double champion is determined to right his course and push for his shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

Beating Dagi Arslanaliev, though, would be one tough assignment for Soldic.

Arslanaliev is 8-2 in his MMA matches in ONE Championship and holds a ridiculous 100 percent finish rate with eight knockouts and two submissions.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी