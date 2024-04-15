“Let’s move on” - Roberto Soldic reveals he suffered an elbow injury before Zebaztian Kadestam match in Denver

Roberto Soldic recently revealed he wasn't at peak form when he faced Zebaztian Kadestam in his last outing in ONE Championship.

The Croatian sensation took to Instagram to share he suffered an elbow injury heading into ONE Fight Night 10 that severely limited his movement and power in Denver.

Soldic wrote on his Instagram stories that while he experienced massive pain in his joint, it wasn't an excuse for his defeat against the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion.

"I'm not looking for excuses, a few of you knew about this before my match in ONE. It's been a year now and I also have no words for the pain, and I accepted that match against the former champion. I blame myself but let's move on."

Soldic also posted a photo of his enflamed elbow on his Instagram Stories, which showed it looked worse for wear.

Despite his limited movement, Roberto Soldic came out like a house on fire against Kadestam at 1stBank Center.

Soldic immediately took the fight to Kadestam in the first round and tagged the Swedish knockout machine with blinding combinations.

Kadestam, however, found his footing in the second and scored an improbable comeback knockout that had the Denver crowd stunned.

Roberto Soldic teases imminent return to action

Fans always look for the knockout finishes in ONE Championship, and Roberto Soldic is fully capable of such highlights.

Soldic is a former two-division KSW champion and his arrival at ONE Championship certainly left the lightweight and welterweight divisions on notice.

The Croatian sensation recently took to Instagram to show he's preparing for a possible return to action and is looking like a world-ender once again.

"Training for @onechampionship," posted Soldic on Instagram.

It's unclear whether the 29-year-old will return to action, but his first fight since fighting Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 will certainly put the promotion on notice.

Poll : Can Roberto Soldic get back into destructive form in ONE Championship Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback