WATCH: Croatian monster Roberto Soldic looking as explosive as ever, hints at upcoming match in ONE Championship

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic is putting in work at the gym and dropping hints that his return to the Circle is right around the corner.

Soldic's signing with ONE Championship in 2022 was met with much fanfare. An understandable reaction considering his incredible run under the KSW banner that saw him win both the welterweight and middleweight titles for the promotion. Ready for the next level of competition.

Unfortunately, Soldic has failed to live up to the hype through his first two appearances, but that certainly won't stop 'Robocop' from bouncing back when he steps back onto martial arts' biggest global stage in 2024.

"Training for @onechampionship," Soldic wrote on Instagram, teasing his imminent return.

Making his debut at ONE on Prime Video 5, Soldic's clash with Russian standout Murad Ramazanov ended in anticlimactic fashion following an accidental low blow just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Soldic returned five months later at ONE Fight Night 10 gunning for a big win against former welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam. However, the Swedish star proved to be too much for Soldic. Kadestam scored a vicious knockout 45 seconds into the second round, but it was a match that 'Robocop' dictated for much of the scrap.

Despite a tough start to his journey, Robert Soldic's goals in ONE Championship remain the same

By signing with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic knew he would face a challenge unlike any he had experienced before. In fact, that is exactly what attracted 'Robocop' to the organization.

"On this level, there are no easy fights," Soldic told ONE. "I'll fight anyone. It doesn't matter which base of martial arts. In MMA, you have to be complete in everything: kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and conditioning. Everything.”

Though his journey has hit a few early speedbumps, Soldic's goal remains the same — to one day hoist 26 pounds of ONE gold over his head. That all begins with his return to the Circle later this year.

Poll : Will Roberto Soldic get back into the win column in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion