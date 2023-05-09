Relive Zebaztian Kadestam’s nasty KO finish of Roberto Soldic

Heading into ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam knew he was a massive underdog against former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.

The two locked horns on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Soldic, who came into the fight with a reputation of being a feared knockout artist. That reputation was certainly well-earned, as Soldic operated on a 20-win clip, with 17 knockouts to his name.

None of that mattered to Kadestam in the end, with the Swedish stylist scoring a second-round knockout in shocking fashion to a collective dropping of jaws in the crowd.

The KO is stunning to watch, especially in slow motion.

‘Robocop’ was aggressive in the first round, pounding Kadestam with his vaunted left hook from the southpaw stance. Kadestam wore the damage well, and said ‘the feeling out round’ was exactly what he needed to author the end of the bout.

In the second round, the Swede had Soldic’s timing down. As the Croatian sensation lunged in for a left hook to the body, Kadestam caught him with an elbow. A dazed Soldic was sent reeling across the Circle as ‘The Bandit’ swarmed him for the finish.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Zebaztian Kadestam’s destruction of Roberto Soldic and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

