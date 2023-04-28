Zebaztian Kadestam won’t be surprised if Roberto Soldic shoots for a takedown

Former ONE welterweight world champion, ‘The Bandit’, Zebaztian Kadestam, would not be surprised at all if his upcoming opponent, the dangerous and feared ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic, chooses to go for takedowns in their upcoming matchup.

Kadestam is known as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship, and he believes Soldic will try to take him to the ground if there’s trouble.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam said he will not rule out the possibility of a ground war with ‘Robocop’.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“I can’t predict the future but I’m not going to be surprised if he does. It’s MMA at the end of the day, so why not? If he sees the opportunity to take me down and elbow me in the face, why wouldn’t he?”

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam will face ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

The bout between Kadestam and Soldic is very important, and has major world title implications. The winner could very well move on to face reigning ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee in the very near future.

If Lee is still unavailable, however, an interim world title would likely be introduced and there’s no doubt both Kadestam and Soldic will want the first crack at that.

