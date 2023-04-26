Zebaztian Kadestam says zero chance Roberto Soldic fight goes the distance

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam will go for a definitive victory when he clashes with Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

‘The Bandit’ said he will try not to leave anything to doubt and go finish ‘Robocop’ in their scheduled three-round contest, which is part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. show, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Zebaztian Kadestam shared to ONE in an interview:

“The fight has got to end by KO. Anything else is not enough. I’m giving this fight zero percent chance of going the distance.”

Early finishes are seemingly going the way of the Swedish powerhouse of late as he won his last two matches by way of knockout in the first round.

The most recent of his KO wins came at the expense of the late Moldovan fighter Iuri Lapicus in August last year. Zebaztian Kadestam threw a thunderous right uppercut that left his opponent cold before hitting the floor in just 57 seconds.

Prior to that in February, he tore down Brazilian Vamir Da Silva with a slick two-punch combination a little over a minute into the contest.

Now, the 32-year-old Pancrase Gym Sweden-affiliated fighter is out to add Roberto Soldic to his list of conquered opponents in the hopes of providing further wind to his push to climb back to the top of the welterweight class.

ONE Fight Night 10 is the fifth Amazon show of the year of ONE Championship and features three world title fights on the card. It will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

