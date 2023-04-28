Zebaztian Kadestam promises “best fight in welterweight history” vs. Roberto Soldic

In combat sports, styles make fights. Pitting heavy hitters Zebaztian Kadestam and Roberto Soldic against each other in ONE Championship’s United States on-site debut is definitely done by design.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the 1stBank Center in Colorado will be treated to a fireworks display of the highest order when these two welterweight titans clash in a likely world title eliminator.

‘The Bandit’ is beyond ecstatic to get matched up with ‘Robocop’ on May 5, knowing his opponent likes to stand and bang as much as he does.

Less than two weeks before this marquee match-up at 185 pounds, Kadestam told ONE Championship that the pairing was a match made in heaven for himself and the fans:

“If I could sit on the side and drink a beer and eat popcorn and watch this fight at the same time as I’m fighting it, I would be happy! This is the biggest, this is the best fight I could imagine. This is going to bring out the best from both of us.”

Furthermore, the former ONE welterweight world champion even called it the biggest fight in the division’s history:

“This is the best fight in welterweight history for sure. This is going to be f****** crazy, I promise you that!”

A veteran of 21 MMA fights, with the last 10 taking place inside the circle, Zebaztian Kadestam has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

After a tough three-fight losing skid, the Swedish slugger registered back-to-back first-round KO victories to put himself back in contention for the throne he once occupied.

A decisive victory over a star like Roberto Soldic will allow him to clinch a date with reigning ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Soldic vs. Kadestam, along with the entire stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card, live on US primetime and free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes