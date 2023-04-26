3 reasons why American fans will love Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic will be invading United States shores for the first time as part of the monumental ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video fight card.

In just his sophomore circle appearance, ‘Robocop’ has been tasked to slug it out with former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam in a possible world title eliminator at 185 pounds.

American fans can certainly appreciate a dominant combat sports athlete when they see one, and they’ll have a field day watching the sensational Croatian do his thing.

Plus, we know Soldic will be out for blood since he’s looking to redeem himself after a disappointing ONE debut last year. His fight with Murad Ramazanov came to an abrupt end due to an accidental low blow, and he’ll look to take out those frustrations on Zebaztian Kadestam.

With that said, here are three reasons why Roberto Soldic will be a fan favorite at ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire card will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#3. Roberto Soldic loves to stand and trade

While we all appreciate a terrific grappling war in MMA, there’s still nothing like a good old-fashioned slugfest between two knockout artists. American fans will have one on their hands once the circle door closes between Soldic and Kadestam.

The well-rounded ‘Robocop’ has all the tools to dominate wherever the fight goes, but has found most of his success on the feet using his fan-friendly sprawl and brawl style.

The former KSW two-division world champion has dynamite on his hands and an impenetrable takedown defense to keep the fight standing. Soldic also dabbled in professional boxing, where he went unbeaten in four bouts.

Kadestam, meanwhile, is another trigger-happy headhunter, and we know he’ll gladly stand toe-to-toe with Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10.

#2. Roberto Soldic is a proven finisher

Another reason why Soldic prefers to keep it standing is because he’s really great at what he does. A knockout artist of the highest order, the 28-year-old has 17 KOs in 20 career victories.

American fans love to see furious flurries early and often, and they certainly appreciate it when fighters don’t leave the decision to the judges’ hands. They’ll definitely get their money’s worth with Soldic, who has 10 first-round wins.

Kadestam, for his part, is cut from the same cloth. ‘The Bandit’ has six career wins inside the circle, all coming by way of violent finishes.

This battle of attrition likely won’t reach the final bell, and we’re all curious to see whose chin holds up.

#1. Roberto Soldic is the second coming of Mirko Cro Cop

“Right leg hospital, left leg cemetery.”

That’s how pundits described Mirko Cro Cop back in the day when he terrorized the combat sports scene. Now, there’s a new Croatian wrecking ball who assumed the mantle, and his name is Roberto Soldic.

The UFD Gym product has been quite vocal about his admiration for the hard-hitting legend, citing him as one of his idols growing up. You can clearly see the similarities between both fighters’ games, overwhelming their opponents with their no-nonsense approach.

Although smaller than the heavyweight Cro Cop, Soldic’s strikes possess the same crushing power upon impact.

‘Robocop’ is also as technically sound as he does not overextend and leave himself open for counters.

