Zebaztian Kadestam wants to beat the best to be the best

Swedish fighter Zebaztian Kadestam has always believed that to be the best, you have to beat the best. Such a mindset has allowed him to go places in more than a decade of doing mixed martial arts.

‘The Bandit’ made his professional debut in 2011 and went on to become a champion fighter in various promotions. That includes ONE Championship, where he once held the welterweight world title. Along the way, he took on and defeated some of the best fighters in his weight class.

In a recent interview with ONE, 32-year-old Zebaztian Kadestam said the desire to continue challenging himself and taking on top-level competition remains the “motor” that keeps him going all this time.

The Pancrase Gym Sweden affiliate said:

“It’s a big step and that’s what this game is about. It’s not about having win streaks or being unbeaten or other things. You fight the best, you beat the best, you be the best. That’s it.”

The best that Zebaztian Kadestam has to offer will once again be tested when he collides with Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic next month at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The two welterweights will be featured at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Zebaztian Kadestam is seeking to build on the momentum he has gathered of late after winning his last two fights in impressive fashion, both by knockout inside the first round. He is hoping that by piling up the wins, he can position himself for a shot at the title currently held by Christian 'The Warrior' Lee.

Looking to halt Kadestam's winning run is Roberto Soldic, one of the most sought-after free agents last year.

A former two-division KSW champion, ‘Robocop’ made his ONE debut back in December. He was unable to fully show what he is capable of as the fight abruptly ended in the first round. It was declared a no contest after Soldic was accidentally kneed in the groin.

The groundbreaking ONE Fight Night 10 event will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

