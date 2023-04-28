Zebaztian Kadestam says he will force Roberto Soldic to wrestle: “In the end, they all do”

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam believes his upcoming opponent, Croatian sensation and former two-division KSW champ Roberto Soldic, will be forced to shoot for takedowns once he gets a taste of the Swedish fighter’s striking.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam talked about how his explosive power will eventually turn Soldic into a wrestler. He even cited his performance against the dangerous Luis Santos in his ONE Championship debut.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“In the end, they all do. Look at [Luis] Santos. He’s the best striker I’ve faced, he kills everybody, and he started shooting. Everybody shoots.”

Kadestam fought Santos in May of 2017, in his first-ever appearance inside the Circle. Santos, at the time, was known as one of the hardest punchers in ONE Championship, much like the reputation Soldic will walk into the Circle with next week.

In that fight, Kadestam showed off his dynamic striking skills, hurting Santos and then forcing him to shoot.

Today, Kadestam is known as one of the most skilled strikers in MMA for ONE Championship, and is the former welterweight king of the division.

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam will face ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

