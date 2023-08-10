Roberto Soldic doesn’t care who he fights: “I will be ready for anything, ONE will decide”

Roberto Soldic is willing to fight whoever ONE Championship offers for his next appearance in the circle.

Before signing with ONE, Soldic was a two-division KSW champion who was considered one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. Things haven’t gone as planned since joining the Asia-based promotion, but he plans to bounce back moving forward.

Soldic was recently answering questions for friends on his temporary Instagram story. Someone asked him the following question regarding what’s next in his fighting career:

“Rematch or some new fight?”

‘Robocop’ responded by saying:

“I don’t care doesn’t matter I will be ready for anything,ONE will decide”

Roberto Soldic was arguably the biggest MMA free agent in 2022. Although some fans expected him to go elsewhere, ‘Robocop’ signed with ONE to compete in several martial arts disciplines. Before potentially fighting in kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Croatian is focused on taking over the welterweight MMA division.

In December 2022, Soldic was matched up against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov for his promotional debut. After slightly over two minutes of action, Ramazanov landed an unintentional groin shot, and ‘Robocop’ couldn’t recover, leading to a no-contest.

On May 5, Roberto Soldic planned to make a statement against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Soldic looked well early before Kadestam shook things up with a highlight-reel knockout in the second round.

It’s unclear who’s next for Soldic. Despite his brutal start in ONE, fans shouldn't underestimate the Croatian's ability to bounce back and climb the welterweight rankings.