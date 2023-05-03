Roberto Soldic doubles down on his desire to win world titles in various disciplines

Former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is a man on a mission. The 28-year-old Croatian sensation knew what he wanted coming into ONE Championship in 2022, and that was to win multiple world titles in different combat sports disciplines.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic doubled down on his desire to win world titles in other sports like kickboxing and Muay Thai, a feat he can only achieve with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Robocop’ said:

“I aim to be a ONE champion badly. First, for now, MMA. I'll try to take this belt from ONE, and then we will see. This is really a big thing for me, and I will try to finish as always.”

First things first, Soldic must get past his next opponent, which is no easy task.

Roberto Soldic will face former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam in a welterweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If Soldic can defeat Kadestam and perhaps make a statement, it could be enough to lure reigning ONE welterweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee out of hiatus.

Lee has been out of action since his smashing stoppage victory over Kiamrian Abbasov to win the welterweight belt and become a two-division champ-champ. He is currently mourning the tragic death of his younger sister Victoria late last year, and there is no word on his return to action.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the live updates on the event as it happens.

Poll : 0 votes