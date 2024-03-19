WATCH: Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic gets his gym work in with MMA royalty Mirko Cro Cop

ONE Championship has built a healthy stable of athletes that has consistently thrilled fans on every fight card that it puts together, and one of the names on its star-studded roster is that of Roberto Soldic.

The Croatian welterweight MMA star made his way to the world's largest martial arts promotion in the latter half of 2022 and fans had every right to be excited to see him inside the ONE circle.

His debut fight was shaping up to be an exciting contest against Murad Ramazanov, but it ended in disappointment for Soldic as he took a flush knee shot to his groin that rendered him unable to compete. The bout was ruled a no contest.

Soldic sought to get his momentum back on track by defeating Zebaztian Kadestam in spectacular fashion, but instead found himself getting knocked out in round two.

Despite the shaky start to his ONE Championship run, Soldic continues to strive for excellence and has even enlisted the help of fellow Croatian icon in the form of legendary heavyweight MMA star Mirko Cro Cop, which he happily shared on Instagram.

Roberto Soldic shares what makes ONE Championship unique

When his status as a free agent came up in mid-2022, there was a mighty scramble to get his signature inked, as promotions all over the world wanted to bring him into their organization.

However, Soldic decided to sign with ONE Championship over all of them.

Asked about his decision in an interview on the promotion's website, the UFD Gym standout highlighted the fact that he can compete against athletes from different combat sports disciplines.

Soldic still has a lot left in the tank at 29 years old and ONE Championship fans continue to wait with bated breath for his return to the ONE circle.