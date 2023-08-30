Roberto Soldic shares why he thinks ONE Championship is ‘more exciting’ than other promotions

While he has started his ONE Championship on the wrong foot, Croatian fighter Roberto Soldic is still satisfied with his decision to sign with the promotion as fighters are given the opportunity to excel in whatever discipline they are competing in.

‘Robocop’ was one of the most-sought-after free agents in combat sports before he signed with ONE in the middle of last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic shared his thoughts on what makes his current home different from other promotions and how excited he is of competing under its banner.

The 28-year-old UFD Gym affiliate said:

“It doesn’t matter which combat sport – Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling, MMA – I’m excited for anyone who fights at the top against the best guys. And you only have this in ONE Championship. That’s why it’s more exciting than anyone else.”

Prior to joining ONE, Roberto Soldic competed and became a champion in both the middleweight and welterweight divisions at KSW in Poland.

He started his ONE campaign last December in Manila against Russian Murad Ramazanov in a welterweight mixed martial arts showdown. The match, however, ended in a no-contest after he was struck by an accidental knee in the groin in the opening round and unable to continue.

Roberto Soldic returned to action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He, however, was knocked out by former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in the second round.

Despite the slow start, ‘Robocop’ remains upbeat and committed to his ONE campaign and teased on social media that he is going to make an announcement soon on when his next fight will be and against who.