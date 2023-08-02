Roberto Soldic vows to overcome “difficult journey” and capture ONE Championship gold

Roberto Soldic hasn’t had the smoothest run in his ONE Championship career.

The former two-division KSW champion has stumbled in his first two matches on the global stage, suffering a no contest in his debut and a loss to Zebaztian Kadestam in his second match.

Nevertheless, the Croatian sensation is tenacious in his drive to show the world just what he’s capable of.

Soldic posted on his Facebook account:

“ONE year ago I sign with the best promotion in the world, it gave me a very difficult journey, but I'm working on becoming a champion.”

The 28-year-old was the most sought-after fighter in 2022 and had bids from other combat sports organizations once he became a free agent.

Soldic ultimately decided to sign with ONE Championship since the promotion offered him the chance to not only be the best mixed martial artist on the planet, but also the opportunity to capture world titles in multiple disciplines.

ONE Championship announced Soldic’s signing in August 2022, and ‘Robocop’ ultimately made his promotional debut in December of that year at ONE 164 in Manila, Philippines.

His debut, however, got off to a horrible start after Russian mauler Murad Ramazanov accidentally struck him in the groin, resulting in a no contest finish.

Soldic returned to the circle this past May for the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, but his match against Kadestam didn’t end the way he had hoped for.

Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight world champion, was on the receiving end of Soldic’s near-unstoppable offense in the first round and was on his way to dreamland every time he got tagged in the head.

Soldic started the fight on fire but he slipped momentarily in the second and got clocked with a nasty combination ending in a knockout loss.

He may have fallen at the start, but Soldic is dogged in his pursuit of ONE Championship gold and it’ll take no time for the hard-hitting superstar to throw his name into world title contention.