Gegard Mousasi on Roberto Soldic’s raw power: “He hurts you”

Roberto Soldic might not have come out on top in his battle against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10, but his longtime training partner and teammate Gegard Mousasi believes there’s much more to come from the Croatian sensation.

The martial artist, a former two-division KSW champion, returned to the ONE fold after his disappointing debut against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year.

Sadly, his sophomore outing didn’t quite go as planned, although the man known as ‘Robocop’ did appear to take control of their welterweight tie in the opening frame.

Roberto Soldic made his intentions known from the get-go, pushing Kadestam into reverse gear with his venomous striking inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

However, after a back-and-forth round, the Swede soon shifted into fifth gear, and a right cross-left hook combination put the cherry on the cake for the former kingpin in 45 seconds of the second round.

For his part, Mousasi knows Soldic's style, having spent years sharpening their craft together in the Netherlands.

And although Kadesram's iron chin did survive Soldic's enormous punching power, Mousasi feels that the Croatian's style and KO ability will prevail when he returns next.

Speaking on 'Robocop's' power, the former middleweight MMA world champion told talkSPORT:

“Even if he doesn’t try to hurt you, he hurts you.”

The 28-year-old will return to the drawing board looking to get his first promotional win inside the circle. But with highlight-reel finishes just a punch away, Soldic shouldn't find a problem getting back into winning ways whenever he returns next.

