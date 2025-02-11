“Come on champ” - Fans ready for Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic’s explosive return at ONE 171: Qatar against Dagi Arslanaliev

Despite facing recent setbacks, Roberto Soldic remains one of the most polarizing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts, drawing excitement whenever he steps into the cage.

A testament to his enduring fanfare came when ONE Championship uploaded the teaser of his return to action at ONE 171 on February 20, flooding Instagram’s comment section with eager anticipation:

For his comeback, 'Robocop' is penciled for a high-stakes welterweight MMA showdown against Turkey’s Dagi Arslanaliev at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The Croatian knockout artist entered the world’s largest martial arts organization with sky-high expectations, but after a frustrating no-contest and a tough loss in his first two outings, he’s eager to prove he’s every bit the force fans expected him to be.

A well-rounded mixed martial artist, Soldic’s bread and butter remains his devastating striking — where he thrives on unleashing heavy hands and hunting for the finish.

That aggressive, all-action approach sets the stage for a thrilling clash with Arslanaliev, whose fight IQ and finishing ability make him a dangerous adversary.

Roberto Soldic takes on an opponent driven by revenge

However, Roberto Soldic is in for a serious test.

Dagi Arslanaliev has long been a staple of ONE’s lightweight MMA elite, using his powerful takedowns and relentless ground-and-pound to notch eight highlight-reel finishes.

If Arslanaliev can get past Soldic in Qatar, he could position himself for a shot at welterweight gold against two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee.

Their history adds extra intrigue — Arslanaliev and Lee first met in the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix finals in October 2019, where the Singaporean-American walked away with a unanimous decision victory after three grueling rounds.

Now, with the stakes higher than ever, Arslanaliev could earn a long-awaited shot at revenge — this time in the welterweight division.

