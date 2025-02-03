“Made my stomach turn” - Fans feel the power behind Dagi Arslanaliev’s 25-second stoppage of Ev Ting

Before Dagi Arslanaliev steps back inside the Circle later this month, ONE Championship revisited one of his most dominant performances — a bout that showcased his devastating power as a mixed martial artist.

The Turkish bruiser wasted no time dismantling former world title challenger EV Ting when they met in the quarterfinals of the ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix at ONE: Call To Greatness in February 2019.

It took just 25 seconds for Arslanaliev to punch his ticket to the tournament’s semifinals, finishing the Malaysian-Kiwi standout in emphatic fashion. A single, thunderous left hook sent Ting crashing to the mat, and the Turkish powerhouse sealed the deal with a relentless barrage of ground strikes.

The promotion recently shared the highlights of this electrifying matchup on Instagram, leaving fans in awe of Arslanaliev’s raw firepower in the comment section:

Dagi Arslanaliev returns to action at ONE 171

Now, Dagi Arslanaliev is set to report for duty at ONE 171, which takes place at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. This time, he moves up to welterweight for a showdown against Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

A longtime force in the lightweight MMA division, Arslanaliev has built a reputation on relentless takedowns and ferocious ground-and-pound, securing eight highlight-reel finishes under the organization’s umbrella.

A victory over Soldic could propel him into the title conversation, possibly setting up a rematch with two-division king Christian Lee for the welterweight crown.

However, it’s safe to assume that Soldic has plans to spoil the party.

“Robocop” entered ONE with immense expectations, but after a frustrating no-contest and a loss in his first two outings, he’s eager to prove he’s still the real deal.

While Soldic possesses well-rounded skills, his most dangerous weapon is his striking — particularly his heavy hands, which have put away countless opponents.

