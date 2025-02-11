“Tough season” - Roberto Soldic reveals the grueling regimen he goes through to prepare for Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171

Roberto Soldic is leaving no stone unturned ahead of one of the most crucial fights of his career.

The Croatian sensation will face off against fellow knockout machine Dagi Arslanaliev in a welterweight MMA matchup at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on February 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Soldic has been putting in the work at his home gym at UFD Gym in Düsseldorf, Germany with probably the most difficult training camp he's had in recent years.

In a vlog posted on YouTube by his gym, 'Robocop' said he spends hours inside the facility trying to perfect the game plan for Arslanaliev.

"We do three or four techniques in technical wrestling, and then we go for the shark tank with three fighters. At the end the end of the training, we go for cage work. We stay one minute on defense, and another minute on attack, around five to six rounds. So it’s really a tough training, tough season," said Roberto Soldic.

The 30-year-old was the most sought-after free agent in recent memory, with the major combat sports organizations all bidding for his signature.

Soldic ultimately signed with ONE Championship in a move that created waves within the MMA landscape.

The former KSW welterweight and middleweight champion now takes on one of the most potent finishers in the sport in Arslanaliev.

The Turkish mauler is 8-2 in his ONE Championship tenure, with six knockouts and two submission wins in the promotion.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available at Q-Tickets.

Famed coach Nick Hemmers confident Roberto Soldic can dominate Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Roberto Soldic is already one of the most feared strikers in MMA, but famed kickboxing coach Nick Hemmers believes the knockout machine could still elevate his arsenal.

In the same training vlog, Hemmers said he could unlock Soldic's next level ahead of the Croatian star's matchup against Arslanaliev at ONE 171.

"Roberto Soldic is a very good fighter. But I can help with some things. He shows a good heart. He has very good conditioning. The guy is so ready and in shape," said Hemmers.

Of Soldic's 20 victories, 17 have come via knockout.

Watch the entire vlog below:

