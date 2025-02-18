Joshua Pacio admits reclaiming his strawweight MMA world title felt bittersweet: “Not how I wanted it”

Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio is grateful to have seized back the ONE strawweight MMA world title in his last fight. He, however, admits having mixed feelings over it for the circumstances surrounding the way he was awarded the strap.

'The Passion' returned to the strawweight throne after winning over American rival Jarred Brooks in their title rematch in March last year. 'The Monkey God' was forced to give up the championship belt after being disqualified for executing an illegal spike in the opening round that saw Pacio hit his head first on the canvas.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the reigning strawweight king opened up about his true feelings about being champion again by technicality, saying:

"Looking back at this year, all I can do is to thank God still. I know that he’s in control. Me winning that belt, I look at it as still God giving me what I wanted, but not how I wanted it."

Joshua Pacio seeks to right things when he defends his championship belt against interim champion Brooks in a unification bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. It will be a trilogy title fight between the two and the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

The match is also the first for the Lions Nation MMA standout after undergoing surgery on the knee he injured even before he took on Brooks in their rematch.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio says rivalry with Jarred Brooks made him a better fighter

While he had reservations over his last victory over Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio still appreciates his battles with his American rival, believing they only enhanced him as a fighter.

He shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship ahead of his trilogy title fight against Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar, highlighting how 'The Monkey God' has jolted him to continue working on his game.

The reigning strawweight king said:

"Brooks is a high-level martial artist. I'm a high-level martial artist. We're certainly going to make each other better."

The rivalry between Pacio and Brooks started in December 2022 in Manila, when the latter dethroned the former as strawweight king, winning by decision. They run it back in March last year in Qatar, which ended in a disqualification of Brooks for the illegal spike he executed. It set the stage for the marquee showdown this week.

