"I hope they'll bring their A-Game" - Lito Adiwang dissects Jarred Brooks-Joshua Pacio trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar

Filipino strawweight MMA talent Lito Adiwang believes Jarred Brook and Joshua Pacio's impending rubber match inside the Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar will be their most epic meeting yet.

The American fighter unifies his interim gold against the ONE strawweight MMA world champion in one of two five-round battles on the promotion's eagerly anticipated return to the Middle East on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Before the pair light up the Circle, the Soma Fight Club affiliate made his pick for this co-main event and wished both warriors well in hopes of a more conclusive ending after what happened in their rematch in Qatar last year.

Lito Adiwang told Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"Of course, I'd go for my kababayan, supporting Joshua [Pacio] for this. For me, I wish him all the best, and I hope they'll bring their A-Game. And yeah, after the fight, no injuries."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Jarred Brooks and Pacio's first meeting under the ONE Championship banner headlined the promotion's ONE 164 spectacle inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Dec. 2022.

That evening, 'The Monkey God,' who was on a victorious three-match run, extended his winning ways with a dominant showing against the Filipino fan favorite across five rounds.

The same can't be said for his rematch, though. Brooks unintentionally spiked Pacio on the back of the head inside the Lusail Sports Arena in March last year, which resulted in a DQ for the former and saw the 26 pounds of gold return to the 'The Passion's hands.

Tickets for their trilogy at ONE 171: Qatar can be purchased here. Fight fans around the world can head over to watch.onefc.com to catch all the action live or for more how-to-watch details.

Lito Adiwang back to the drawing board following ONE Fight Night 28

Lito Adiwang's hopes of taking a massive stride towards the divisional gold sadly hit another hiccup at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

The Bali-based fighter fell short of his mission to make it three triumphs in a row against Japanese athlete and No.4-ranked contender Keito Yamakita. He suffered a unanimous decision loss.

The entire replay of the card is available via Amazon Prime Video for fight fans in the United States and Canada.

