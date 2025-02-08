ONE Fight Night 28 results: Lito Adiwang vs Keito Yamakita

ONE Fight Night 28 played host to a high-stakes strawweight scrap as streaming standout Lito Adiwang stepped into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium seeking a fourth-straight win and spot in the top-five rankings.

Standing in Adiwang’s way was fourth-ranked contender Keito Yamakita. Coming off back-to-back wins Jeremy Miado and Yosuke Saurta, ‘Pocket Monk’ walked into the Mecca of Muay Thai determined to bag a third win in a row and get one step closer to a shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Round 1: Adiwang gets things started with a kick up the middle followed by a right hand over the top. Yamakita wastes no time shooting in for a single leg and gets Adiwang on his back. Adiwang clings onto half-guard, but Yamakita spins out and gets into side control with relative ease. Adiwang scrambles and gets back into half-guard. Adiwang lands a few stiff hammer fists from the bottom as Yamakita slides into side control.

Yamakita throws a few knees to the head of Adiwang, but none of them get through clean. Yamakita repositions and goes back to the knees which prompts Adiwang to scramble. As the Filipino tries to get back to his feet, Yamakita snatches a guillotine, but he’s unable to cinch it in. Yamakita lets the hold go, allowing Adiwang to get back to his feet. Unfortunately, Adiwang’s time upright is short-lived as Yamakita puts him back on the mat within seconds.

‘Pocket Monk’ again tries to lock in a guillotine choke during a scramble, but he’s content to just hold the position until the clock runs out on the opening round.

Round 2: Adiwang comes out looking for something spectacular and throws a kick that takes him off balance, allowing Yamakita to rush in and secure an easy takedown within the opening seconds. Yamakita sinks in a bulldog choke, and it appears to have it locked in, but Adiwang refuses to tap out. Yamakita relinquishes the hold but maintains control of Adiwang’s back.

Adiwang reverses the position and takes Yamakita’s back. Before long, Yamakita scrambles his way back on top and unleashes a few elbows to the side of Adiwang’s head. Yamakita is looking for a d’arce choke, but Adiwang once again fights out and scrambles back to his feet. Yamakita fails to return Adiwng to the mat and they return to the center of the ring with a minute to go.

Adiwang lands a big body shot and Yamakita responds with another takedown attempt that puts ‘Thunder Kid’ on the canvas with only seconds to go in the second stanza.

Round 3: Adiwang races in and catches Yamakita with a big right hand. Yamakita shoots for a takedown and gets Adiwang back to the mat near the corner. Yamakita lands some short knees to the face of Adiwang before dropping some hammer fists on his opponent. Yamakita is in complete control as Adiwang appears to have acquiesced to having his back on the mat.

With time running out, Adiwang scrambles and momentarily gets upright against the ropes, but Yamakita continues to cling onto his leg and prevent him from pulling off anything significant. Yamakita ends the round on top and reigns down knees through the final bell.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita Official Result

Backed by his wrestle-heavy attack, Keito Yamakita was awarded his fourth overall win under the ONE Championship banner, defeating Lito Adiwang on all three judges’ scorecards. The win moves him to 4-1 in ONE and 11-1 overall.

Meanwhile, Adiwang’s three-fight win streak is officially snapped, ending an unbeaten run that stretched back to September 2023.

Official Result: Keito Yamakita defeated Lito Adiwang via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

