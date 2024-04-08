"Ruotolotine!" - Kade Ruotolo christens his hybrid rear-naked choke/arm-triangle finish of Francisco Lo

Kade Ruotolo made good on his promise to finish off Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 over the weekend.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion even scored some style points on his incredible stranglehold after adding a twist to the traditional BJJ rear-naked choke.

After completing a ninja-esque flying back take of Lo, Ruotolo finished the job by locking in a rare arm-in RNC to get the tap halfway into their 10-minute grappling fest.

The unique choke, which seemed like a cross between the RNC and an arm-triangle choke, certainly needed an awesome-sounding name.

"Similar, it's like a rear-naked choke, an arm triangle," Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview.

"I don't even have a proper name for it, but I love it. Ruotolotine! That's what we're going with."

The Ruotolotine is indeed the perfect name for this creative finish. Needless to say, the Atos standout's pterodactyl-like limbs allowed him to pull off the seemingly challenging choke for most BJJ mortals.

Still, to do it against a high-level opponent like Francisco Lo on the grandest stage is truly a remarkable feat and another feather to Tye Ruotolo's overflowing cap.

Kade Ruotolo and twin Tye secured eerily similar finishes at ONE Fight Night 21

Kade Ruotolo's finish was so nice that his twin brother Tye did it again in his own match later that evening.

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21, Tye Ruotolo successfully defended his welterweight grappling belt against the dangerous Izaak Michell for the first time.

This moment was more memorable because he also used the newly-coined 'Ruotolotine' against the Australian grappler.

It didn't take long for Michell to turn a shade of purple from pressure, leaving him no choice but to tap.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available on demand for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

