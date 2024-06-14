Victoria Souza says match-winning guillotine choke against Itsuki Hirata was drilled to perfection in training

Victoria Souza's sensational submission victory at ONE 167 was a shining example of practice makes perfect.

Stepping inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Vick' was determined to climb her way back into the win column after a disappointing performance against Noelle Grandjean at ONE Fight Night 20 in March. Squaring off with Japanese star Itsuki Hirata, Souza knew she'd have her work cut out for her.

That's why she drilled one specific part of her game in the weeks leading up to her scrap with Hirata.

Trending

"Primarily, we trained the guillotine, how to defend the takedowns and switch to the guillotine, and it worked today," Souza told Sportskeeda MMA in a post-fight interview.

Victoria Souza only needed 91 seconds to put 'Android 18' to sleep, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage. The victory moved 'Vick' to 2-2 under the ONE Championship banner and 8-2 overall.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Victoria Souza poured everything into walking away with a win at ONE 167 against Itsuki Hirata

Offering some additional insight into her preparation for ONE 167, Souza revealed that she had arrived in Thailand two weeks ahead of fight night to acclimate herself and do some training in the art of eight limbs.

"I came early, probably 15 days before the fight, to feel the climate and training Muay Thai here in the midst of the climate," Souza added. "And in this fight, I showed to the audience why I am here to stay, who I am as a fighter."

After scoring the biggest win of her mixed martial arts career thus far, what's next for the 26-year-old Brazilian standout?