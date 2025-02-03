“I’m above the grid” - Jarred Brooks ready to unify strawweight MMA world titles, close his rivalry with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks is just weeks away from arguably the biggest fight of his career, and he's ready to prove why he is the undisputed best 125-pound fighter on the planet.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion will face off against archrival Joshua Pacio in a unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks wrote that he has nothing but respect for Pacio ahead of their trilogy fight in Qatar.

Brooks, however, stressed that he's goal is to claim undisputed gold and show Pacio the levels of his intense MMA game.

"Make sure you’re tuning in guys this is going to be the biggest fight of my life! Watch me on February 20th as I go to @qatar to unify the @onechampionship title against @joshuapacio. I’m out there to win nothing less. Joshua is a respectable opponent but I’m going to show I’m above the grid! #one171 #onechampionship 🎥 @jromeomedia"

Jarred Brooks and Pacio shared the circle twice in 2022 and 2024, splitting their two matches at 1-1.

The 2022 showdown went down in Manila with Brooks dethroning Pacio of the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 164.

Things got even at ONE 166 in March 2024 after Pacio reclaimed the strawweight MMA throne in a match that he admitted ended in a way he never wanted.

Brooks was disqualified during his world title defense in Qatar when he accidentally slammed Pacio's head to the canvas, a banned move under the Global MMA ruleset.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available through this link.

Jarred Brooks outlines his mindset ahead of pivotal 2025 campaign

Jarred Brooks believes 2025 will be one of the most important years of his MMA career.

After holding ONE Championship gold for the first time in 2022, Brooks has been determined to remain one of the best fighters on the planet.

Brooks posted on Instagram:

"I truly thank all of my followers and fans for being here for me, 2025 is going to be a great year! There are goals to crush. Dreams to fulfill! #2025 All I ask is don’t follow me, follow Jesus, I love you all, but not as much as he does."

