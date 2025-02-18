Breaking down the biggest matchups at ONE 171: Qatar

ONE 171: Qatar will be headlined by two massive world title bouts at Lusail Sports Arena on Feb. 20.

All eyes will indeed be on the epic conclusion of the rivalry between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks in the main event, with the victor emerging as the undisputed strawweight MMA world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui will also slug it out for five rounds for the bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the penultimate match.

This stacked card, however, is indeed filled with elite martial arts talent from top to bottom.

Check out the Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship panel breakdown and predictions of some of the biggest fights at ONE 171: Qatar. Watch the full event this Thursday via watch.onefc.com.

Ayaka Miura vs. Ritu Phogat (atomweight MMA)

Ayaka Miura has been on a mission since moving down to the atomweight MMA division, where she has racked up three straight victories over Meng Bo, Itsuki Hirata, and Macarena Aragon.

'Zombie' will look to keep the ball rolling and move closer to another world title shot by spoiling Ritu Phogat's return. 'The Indian Tigress' is back in action after giving birth, and will look to use her stifling wrestling game to to counter the Japanese star's incredible judo and BJJ.

Vince Richards: This is a fight between two quintessential grapplers, and it'll be a chess match once this thing goes to the ground. Ayaka Miura is a far better submission artist than Ritu Phogat, but the Indian wrestling superstar is one of the most suffocating fighters when she gets a dominant position.

Prediction: Ritu Phogat via decision

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

For the fifth and final time, eternal rivals and fellow former world champions Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon will share the circle. 'The Flash' has won three of their four meetings, and will look to get his hand raised in his emotional retirement fight.

'The Silencer', though, has vengeance on his sights and will rely on his explosive striking to counter Fernandes' world-class ground game.

James De Rozario: I see Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon duking it out for five hard rounds, with the latter emerging victorious. If Belingon stays true to his words and matches the Brazilian’s strength on the canvas, he could sort things out there before dominating him in his domain on the feet.

‘The Silencer’ is thirsting for a big win to put an end to his five-match skid, and what better way than to ruin Fernandes’ final dance on martial arts’ biggest stage.

Prediction: Kevin Belingon via decision

Shamil Gasanov vs. Martin Nguyen

While featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai and Akbar Abdullaev are expected to run it back, the victor of this match could be next in line for the champion.

Gasanov has drowned everyone in his wake using his suffocating Dagestani-style pressure, en-route to a three-fight winning streak. Nguyen, however, is on a warpath to reclaim his lost glory. The promotion's first-ever two-division MMA world champion wants one final title run and he could very well get his wish if he snaps 'The Cobra's' momentum.

Mike Murrillo: I see this contest to be an entertaining one with both fighters highly determined to see their respective causes through. You have on one end Shamil Gasanov, an emerging force looking to finally secure a shot at a world title, and on the other, Nguyen, who has won it all but still wants to prove that he still has it to compete at a high level and go for championship glory once again.

In the end though, I see the Russian fighter winning by hard-earned decision. Gasanov should present a well-rounded attack come fight night, which ‘The Situ-Asian’ would have a tough time handling. Nguyen will fight with a lot of heart, but it will not be enough to get the win.

Prediction: Shamil Gasanov via decision

Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan

Shamil Erdogan has yet to taste defeat in 10 career bouts, with his last win coming against Aung La N Sang. The Turkish powerhouse can very well be next in line for a middleweight MMA world title opportunity if he can once again dominate 'The Burmese Python'.

However, Aung La, a former two-division MMA world champion, is eager to prove he still has a lot left in the tank. The Burmese hero can silence his critics if he can avenge his previous defeat and snap Erdogan's unbeaten record.

James De Rozario: Aung La N Sang has finished all but two of his victories on the global stage inside the distance, and I see the Myanmar talent doing what he does best at ONE 171: Qatar.

He will set the tone early before relying on his dexterity in the striking department and brute force to send Shamil Erdogan packing early in this sequel.

Prediction: Aung La N Sang via knockout

Roberto Soldic vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

Two proven killers in similar career trajectories will clash at ONE 171. Things haven't been smooth sailing for Soldic and Arslanaliev as of late, but that can all change with an emphatic win this Thursday.

'Robocop' is still itching to prove all the hype behind him is real with a statement performance in the home of martial arts. Arslanaliev, meanwhile, has already displayed his caliber in ONE and will look to set up a rematch with two-division kingpin Christian Lee.

Vince Richards: I predict an instant bloodbath between these two knockout monsters, with neither Roberto Soldic nor Dagi Arslanaliev slowing down the whole three rounds.

Their power mixed with their insane durability could see them until the third round, but Soldic's sheer power could turn the tides in the final moments of this match for the crazy KO finish.

Prediction: Roberto Soldic via knockout

