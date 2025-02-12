“A stylistic nightmare for me” - Aung La N Sang admits Shamil Erdogan is one of the toughest guys he’s ever fought 

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang has fought plenty of talented adversaries over the course of his storied career. However, 'The Burmese Python' admits that his last opponent, Shamil Erdogan, is right up there in terms of sheer toughness.

Appearing in an interview on Combat Sports Today, Aung La gave an honest assessment of the undefeated fighter:

"This next fight of mine is a tough, tough fight. It’s a crazy hard fight. A guy who is stylistically a nightmare for me - long reach, tall, strong guy, who is a high-level, Olympic-level wrestler."

The 39-year-old legend continued:

"It’s a stylistic nightmare for me, but it teaches me something. And I get to go out there and fight against him, mano-a-mano, hand-to-hand combat."

Aung La N Sang recently enjoyed a career resurgence after winning three straight contests. However, the Kill Cliff FC standout ran into a brick wall at ONE 168: Denver last year, when he shared the circle with Erdogan.

The Turkish mauler used his powerful wrestling background and suffocating pressure to maul Aung La en route to a dominant TKO win.

Aung La N Sang can even the score with Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar

Aung La N Sang didn't hesitate after getting offered a rematch with Shamil Erdogan.

'The Burmese Python' will seek vengeance at ONE 171: Qatar this coming Feb. 20, where he'll look to get even with his tormentor inside Lusail Sports Arena.

The light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion wants to prove that he has one final title run left in him.

We'll soon see if Aung La can withstand Erdogan's punishing style and hand him his first career loss. Check out onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar

Watch the full interview:

