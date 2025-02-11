WATCH: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang’s terrifying collection of brutal knockouts in storied ONE Championship career

Whenever Aung La N Sang steps inside the Circle, fans know they're in for a thrilling spectacle.

Recently, ONE Championship took a nostalgic look back at his electrifying finishes over nearly 11 years with the promotion, sharing a collection of his most memorable moments on Instagram:

Since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2014, Aung La N Sang has achieved superstardom, competing in 20 bouts and securing 15 victories — 12 of them via stoppage.

Among those, none stand out more than his epic defense of the ONE middleweight MMA world championship against Japan’s Ken Hasegawa at ONE: Spirit of a Warrior in June 2018.

The two warriors engaged in an all-out striking war, thrilling the partisan crowd inside a packed Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Aung La N Sang came out aggressive, throwing heavy shots from every angle. However, Hasegawa responded in kind, finding his rhythm in the second round with crisp boxing combinations from his southpaw stance.

In the final moments of the fifth round, Aung La N Sang landed a thunderous uppercut that sent Hasegawa crashing to the canvas, sealing one of the most dramatic knockouts in ONE history.

The instant classic warranted an immediate rematch at ONE: A New Era in March 2019, but this time, 'The Burmese Python' made short work of his rival, finishing Hasegawa in the second round with another emphatic knockout.

Aung La N Sang returns to action at ONE 171

Now, Aung La N Sang is set to chase redemption when he returns on the supporting card of ONE 171, scheduled for February 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Standing in his way is Shamil Erdogan — the man who handed him a loss at ONE 168 in September 2024.

With payback on his mind, Aung La N Sang is determined to rewrite the narrative and even the score.

