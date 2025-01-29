Aung La N Sang-Shamil Erdogan rematch joins stacked ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20

Former double ONE world champion Aung La N Sang is set to return to action next month in a rematch with Turkish fighter Shamil Erdogan. They will square off in a middleweight MMA showdown at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The fight will be a rematch, as their first encounter came back in September in the United States, where the Dagestani native beat the 'The Burmese Python' by TKO in the second round.

Trending

Aung La N Sang, 39, who used to hold simultaneously the ONE welterweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles, is seeking to bounce back from his previous defeat to Erdogan as well as notch his 15th victory in 19 matches in nearly a decade of competing under ONE Championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Prior to losing to Erdogan, the Kill Cliff FC standout was riding a three-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of finish.

Erdogan, 34, for his part, has won his first two matches in ONE and has an overall undefeated professional record of 10-0.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar can be purchased here.

Aung La N Sang among world champions featured at ONE 171: Qatar

Former ONE welterweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang is one of a slew of world champions featured at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

He will be joining Jonathan Haggerty and Joshua Pacio, who will be defending the bantamweight kickboxing and strawweight MMA world titles respectively, in the main bouts on the card, which will be ONE Championship's annual event in Qatar for the second year running.

Former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus is also slated to compete, and will take on streaking Moroccan-Dutch fighter Ilias Ennahachi.

Long-time rivals and ex-bantamweight world champions Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil and Kevin Belingon of the Philippines are set to face off for the fifth time at ONE 171, while former two-division champion Martin Nguyen returns to take on Shamil Gasanov of Russia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.