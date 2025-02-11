FREE FULL FIGHT: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang dominates Michal Pasternak in front of ecstatic Yangon faithful

One of the most unforgettable moments in Aung La N Sang’s storied MMA career came when he stepped inside the Circle before a raucous hometown crowd at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

The co-main event of ONE: State of Warriors in October 2016 marked his grand homecoming, as he squared off against Polish powerhouse Michal Pasternak in a middleweight MMA bout.

Relive the intensity of that matchup by watching the full fight below:

Under immense pressure, 'The Burmese Python' delivered a dominant performance, electrifying the crowd with his seamless blend of striking and wrestling.

From the opening bell to the final horn, he overwhelmed Pasternak with sharp combinations and punishing blows, methodically breaking down his larger opponent.

After three rounds of relentless aggression, Aung La N Sang emerged victorious via unanimous decision, sending the Myanmar faithful into a frenzy.

However, Aung La N Sang wasn’t the only fan favorite in action that night. In the headliner, Filipino sensation Joshua Pacio challenged Yoshitaka Naito for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Pacio showcased his world-class striking arsenal, tagging Naito with crisp, precise blows and fending off multiple takedown attempts.

However, in the third round, Naito found an opening, secured Pacio’s back, and locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Aung La N Sang, Joshua Pacio set to compete together at ONE 171

Now, years later, Aung La N Sang and Joshua Pacio are once again set to share the spotlight at ONE 171, which takes place at the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on February 20.

Aung La — formerly a two-division ONE world champion — will look to settle unfinished business as he faces Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA rematch.

Meanwhile, Pacio — now in his third reign as ONE strawweight MMA world champion — is slated to duke it out with interim king Jarred Brooks for the third time in a world title unification showdown.

